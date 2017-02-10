BRIEF-Boston Scientific enters into second amended, restated credit, security agreement

Feb 10 Boston Scientific Corp :

* Boston Scientific Corp - Boston Scientific Corporation entered into a second amended and restated credit and security agreement - SEC filing

* Boston Scientific Corp - amendment to extend term of amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of November 7, 2007 through February 7, 2019

* Boston Scientific Corp - amendment to increase aggregate commitments to $400 million