2017年 2月 11日

BRIEF-Naked Brand Group entered into at market offering deal with Maxim Group

Feb 11 Naked Brand Group Inc

* Naked Brand Group - Entered into at market offering deal with Maxim Group, where co may sell up to $5 million shares par value $0.001/share through Maxim Source text: [bit.ly/2kRsxrJ] Further company coverage:
