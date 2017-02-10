版本:
BRIEF-Eminence Capital reports 9.7 pct stake in Imperva

Feb 10 Eminence Capital LP:

* Eminence Capital LP reports 9.7 percent passive stake in Imperva Inc as on January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2keqSdM) Further company coverage:
