BRIEF-Southeastern Asset Management reports 5.7 pct stake in Chesapeake Energy

Feb 10 Southeastern Asset Management Inc:

* Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* Southeastern Asset Management Inc had previously reported a 10.6 percent passive stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp as of Sep 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kvheEs)
