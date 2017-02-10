版本:
BRIEF-Harris Associates reports 5.7 pct stake in Kate Spade

Feb 10 Harris Associates LP:

* Harris Associates LP reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Kate Spade & Co as on December 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kuVCrW) Further company coverage:
