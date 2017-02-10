版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing

Feb 11 Xcel Brands Inc

* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐