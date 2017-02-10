版本:
BRIEF-Gray Television Inc says amended and restated its credit agreement - SEC filing

Feb 11 Gray Television Inc

* Gray Television Inc says on February 7, 2017, Gray Television Inc amended and restated its credit agreement - SEC filing

* Gray Television Inc says new credit facility provides total commitments of $656.4 million

* Gray Television Inc says new credit facility consists of a $556.4 million term loan facility and a $100.0 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
