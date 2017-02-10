版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Intel Corp reports 4.9 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of February 2 - SEC filing

Feb 11 Intel Corp

* Intel Corp reports 4.9 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of February 2 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kcNnVj) Further company coverage:
