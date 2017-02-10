BRIEF-Meijer announces recall of Meijer brand colby cheese,colby jack cheese sold through deli counters

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Meijer Inc :
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
* Meijer Inc - there have been no known illnesses reported to meijer from product affected by this recall
* Meijer Inc - recall of its Meijer Brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese counters due to a potential contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022