公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-Meijer announces recall of Meijer brand colby cheese,colby jack cheese sold through deli counters

Feb 10 Meijer Inc :

* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters

* Meijer Inc - there have been no known illnesses reported to meijer from product affected by this recall

* Meijer Inc - recall of its Meijer Brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese counters due to a potential contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
