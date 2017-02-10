版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 06:49 BJT

BRIEF-Victory Capital Management reports 5.54 pct passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp

Feb 10 Victory Capital Management Inc -

* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐