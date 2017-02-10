版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln

Feb 10 Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
