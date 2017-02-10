BRIEF-NextEra Energy subsidiary enters into two bi-lateral term loan agreements

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 NextEra Energy Inc :
* NextEra Energy Inc - on February 7 subsidiary entered into two bi-lateral term loan agreements - SEC filing
* NextEra Energy Inc - term loan agreements provides for a $3.75 billion short-term, non-revolving term loan facility, for a total of $7.5 billion - SEC filing
* NextEra Energy Inc - obligation to make loans pursuant to loan agreements terminates on August 6, 2017 and each loan agreement expires February 6, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2kRsMTI) Further company coverage:
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022