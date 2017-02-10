版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Fertitta Entertainment reports 10 pct passive stake in Landcadia Holdings

Feb 11 Landcadia Holdings Inc :

* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐