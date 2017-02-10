版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Evan Williams reports 6.1 pct passive stake in Twitter

Feb 10 Twitter Inc :

* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* Evan Clark Williams previously reported a 6.3% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2kv64je) Further company coverage:
