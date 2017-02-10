BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Holding says a unit prepaid $375 mln of $1.6 bln term loan facility

Feb 11 Jeld-Wen Holding Inc :

* Jeld-Wen Holding-on Feb 6 a subsidiary of jeld-wen holding, inc prepaid $375 million of its approximately $1.6 billion term loan facility - sec filing

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc - company will record interest expense of about $6.1 million - sec filing

* Jeld-Wen Holding- $6.1 million to be recorded due to write-off of portion of original issue discount,unamortized debt issuance costs related to loan facility