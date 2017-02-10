版本:
BRIEF-Medley Capital enters amendment to credit agreement

Feb 10 Medley Capital Corp :

* Medley Capital-on Feb 8 entered amendment to senior secured revolving credit agreement, amendment to senior secured term loan credit agreement

* Medley Capital - facilities amended to permit payment, prepayment or redemption of principal, interest on 2019 notes in amount not to exceed $1.5 million

* Medley Capital- revolving credit facility amended to permit prepayment of loans under term loan facility in amount not to exceed $74 million prior to Sept 30 Source text: (bit.ly/2lzVB71) Further company coverage:
