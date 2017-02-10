BRIEF-Medley Capital enters amendment to credit agreement

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Medley Capital Corp :
* Medley Capital-on Feb 8 entered amendment to senior secured revolving credit agreement, amendment to senior secured term loan credit agreement
* Medley Capital - facilities amended to permit payment, prepayment or redemption of principal, interest on 2019 notes in amount not to exceed $1.5 million
* Medley Capital- revolving credit facility amended to permit prepayment of loans under term loan facility in amount not to exceed $74 million prior to Sept 30 Source text: (bit.ly/2lzVB71) Further company coverage:
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022