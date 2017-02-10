BRIEF-Honeywell says Darius Adamczyk named CEO, effective March 31

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Honeywell International Inc :
* Says Mr Adamczyk appointed CEO
* Honeywell - on February 10, 2017, elected Darius Adamczyk as chief executive officer - SEC filing
* Honeywell - board does not intend to backfill role of chief operating officer when Adamczyk becomes CEO on March 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2lzXzEz) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022