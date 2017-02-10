版本:
BRIEF-Honeywell says Darius Adamczyk named CEO, effective March 31

Feb 10 Honeywell International Inc :

* Says Mr Adamczyk appointed CEO

* Honeywell - on February 10, 2017, elected Darius Adamczyk as chief executive officer - SEC filing

* Honeywell - board does not intend to backfill role of chief operating officer when Adamczyk becomes CEO on March 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2lzXzEz) Further company coverage:
