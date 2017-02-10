BRIEF-Home Capital gets enforcement notice from Ontario Securities Commission

Feb 10 Home Capital Group Inc :

* Home Capital Group Inc - received an enforcement notice from staff of Ontario Securities Commission after close of business on February 9, 2017

* Home Capital - notice indicates it is preliminary conclusion of OSC staff that co failed to meet continuous disclosure obligations during that period

* Home Capital Group - notice relating to co's disclosure in 2014, 2015 regarding impact of findings that some income information had been falsified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: