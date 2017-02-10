BRIEF-Home Capital gets enforcement notice from Ontario Securities Commission

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 10 Home Capital Group Inc :
* Home Capital Group Inc - received an enforcement notice from staff of Ontario Securities Commission after close of business on February 9, 2017
* Home Capital - notice indicates it is preliminary conclusion of OSC staff that co failed to meet continuous disclosure obligations during that period
* Home Capital Group - notice relating to co's disclosure in 2014, 2015 regarding impact of findings that some income information had been falsified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.