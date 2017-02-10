BRIEF-Inphi Corp says William Ruehle accepted an appointment as a Class II director of board

Feb 11 Inphi Corp

* Inphi Corp - On Feb. 6, 2017, William Ruehle accepted an appointment as a Class II director of board of directors of Inphi Corporation

* Inphi - Ruehle's appointment to be effective simultaneously with increase in authorized size of board from eight to nine directors on March 15, 2017