2017年 2月 11日

BRIEF-Inphi Corp says William Ruehle accepted an appointment as a Class II director of board

Feb 11 Inphi Corp

* Inphi Corp - On Feb. 6, 2017, William Ruehle accepted an appointment as a Class II director of board of directors of Inphi Corporation

* Inphi - Ruehle's appointment to be effective simultaneously with increase in authorized size of board from eight to nine directors on March 15, 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2lzZUiP] Further company coverage:
