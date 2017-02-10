版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-Hongli Clean Energy says NASDAQ panel grants extension of exception period

Feb 10 Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp :

* Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp says NASDAQ panel grants extension of exception period for co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
