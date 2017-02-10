BRIEF-Century Aluminum unit enters settlement agreement of class action lawsuit

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Century Aluminum Co :
* Century Aluminum- on Feb 9 unit entered settlement agreement in potential settlement of previously disclosed retiree medical class action lawsuit
* Century Aluminum Co - under settlement , CAWV agreed to make payments into trust for benefit of CAWV retirees in amount of $23 million over course of 10 years Source text: (bit.ly/2l2vVSI) Further company coverage:
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022