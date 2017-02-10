版本:
BRIEF-Century Aluminum unit enters settlement agreement of class action lawsuit

Feb 10 Century Aluminum Co :

* Century Aluminum- on Feb 9 unit entered settlement agreement in potential settlement of previously disclosed retiree medical class action lawsuit

* Century Aluminum Co - under settlement , CAWV agreed to make payments into trust for benefit of CAWV retirees in amount of $23 million over course of 10 years Source text: (bit.ly/2l2vVSI) Further company coverage:
