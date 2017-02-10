版本:
2017年 2月 11日 星期六 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Hertz says Jeffrey Foland to step down as chief revenue officer

Feb 10 Hertz Global Holdings Inc :

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc says on February 10, 2017, new CEO, Kathryn V. Marinello, announced structural changes in North America

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc - Jeffrey T. Foland has decided to step down as senior executive vice president and chief revenue officer of company Source text: (bit.ly/2kvheEs) Further company coverage:
