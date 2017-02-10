BRIEF-Raging Capital reports 15.9 pct stake in Rentech

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Raging Capital Management LLC:
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing
* Raging Capital Management LLC says that securities of Rentech are "significantly undervalued" and represent "attractive investment opportunity"
* Raging Capital Management says "seek to engage in a constructive dialogue" with Rentech's board regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value Source text: (bit.ly/2lzVaJG) Further company coverage:
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022