BRIEF-Raging Capital reports 15.9 pct stake in Rentech

Feb 10 Raging Capital Management LLC:

* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing

* Raging Capital Management LLC says that securities of Rentech are "significantly undervalued" and represent "attractive investment opportunity"

* Raging Capital Management says "seek to engage in a constructive dialogue" with Rentech's board regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value Source text: (bit.ly/2lzVaJG) Further company coverage:
