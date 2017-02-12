BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces launch of $200 million U.S. focused litigation finance funding vehicle

BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells' Q1 revenue $432 million
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21
Feb 13 IMF Bentham Ltd
* launch of us$200 million us focused litigation finance funding vehicle
* IMF to invest up to us$50 million of equity
* IMF considers this to be a major enhancement to its capital management
* IMF has committed to invest us$33.3 million by way of subscription for class a stock in bentham imf funding vehicle (class a stock)
* IMF is, at present time, intending to fund its capital commitment to Bentham IMF funding vehicle from its internal cash resources
* Arix Bioscience Co - leads $45 million series B investment round for Harpoon Therapeutics
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.