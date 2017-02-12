BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces launch of $200 million U.S. focused litigation finance funding vehicle

Feb 13 IMF Bentham Ltd

* launch of us$200 million us focused litigation finance funding vehicle

* IMF to invest up to us$50 million of equity

* IMF considers this to be a major enhancement to its capital management

* IMF has committed to invest us$33.3 million by way of subscription for class a stock in bentham imf funding vehicle (class a stock)

* IMF is, at present time, intending to fund its capital commitment to Bentham IMF funding vehicle from its internal cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: