BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces successful outcome of case funded by U.S. unit

* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
Feb 13 Imf Bentham Ltd :
* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC
* On 10 Feb, following trial of US Case 25 in a US Federal Court, a jury found in favour of Bentham USA's client
* Expects to recognise revenue of approximately $7.8 mln, and generate a profit after capitalised overheads but before tax of about $3.9 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.