BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces successful outcome of case funded by U.S. unit

Feb 13 Imf Bentham Ltd :

* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC

* On 10 Feb, following trial of US Case 25 in a US Federal Court, a jury found in favour of Bentham USA's client

* Expects to recognise revenue of approximately $7.8 mln, and generate a profit after capitalised overheads but before tax of about $3.9 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
