BRIEF-FXCM discusses impact of U.S. exit

Feb 12 FXCM Inc :

* FXCM discusses impact of U.S. exit

* FXCM - additional information regarding costs associated with U.S. Retail foreign exchange activities, which it has agreed to sell to Gain Capital

* FXCM-None of co's costs will be transferring to gain and co expects significant cost savings from wind down of U.S. retail foreign exchange operations

* Anticipates that increased focus on serving its international global customer base will drive growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: