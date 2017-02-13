版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 13日 星期一 09:43 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi nearing deal to sell some over-the-counter products to Ipsen for about 100 mln euros- Bloomberg, citing source

Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* Sanofi nearing agreement to sell some over-the-counter products to Ipsen; deal may be announced as soon as Monday- Bloomberg, citing source

* Deal could be valued at almost 100 million euros- Bloomberg, citing source Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
