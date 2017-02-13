版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 13日 星期一 13:37 BJT

BRIEF-Reliance Defence & Engineering signs master ship repair pact with U.S. Navy

Feb 13 Reliance Defence & Engineering Ltd

* Master ship repair agreement between Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited and U.S. Navy

* Says over 100 ships of U.S. Navy's 7th fleet will avail services at Reliance Shipyard

* Co selected to undertake repair and maintenance works for U.S. Navy at Gujarat Source text: bit.ly/2kYvNl1 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐