BRIEF-Reliance Defence & Engineering signs master ship repair pact with U.S. Navy

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
Feb 13 Reliance Defence & Engineering Ltd
* Master ship repair agreement between Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited and U.S. Navy
* Says over 100 ships of U.S. Navy's 7th fleet will avail services at Reliance Shipyard
* Co selected to undertake repair and maintenance works for U.S. Navy at Gujarat Source text: bit.ly/2kYvNl1 Further company coverage:
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.