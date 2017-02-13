BRIEF-Sibanye closes syndication of $2.65 bln bridge facilities to support Stillwater deal

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
Feb 13 Sibanye Gold Limited :
* Sibanye closes syndication of $2,650,000,000 bridge facilities
* Successfully closed syndication of bridge facilities, underwritten by Citi and HSBC, to support its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Co
* Citi and HSBC also acted as mandated lead arrangers and book runners in respect of facilities
* Syndication of facilities was launched in early Jan 2017 and was oversubscribed by more than $1 billion
* Citi is acting as facility agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.