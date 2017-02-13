BRIEF-Sibanye closes syndication of $2.65 bln bridge facilities to support Stillwater deal

Feb 13 Sibanye Gold Limited :

* Sibanye closes syndication of $2,650,000,000 bridge facilities

* Successfully closed syndication of bridge facilities, underwritten by Citi and HSBC, to support its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Co

* Citi and HSBC also acted as mandated lead arrangers and book runners in respect of facilities

* Syndication of facilities was launched in early Jan 2017 and was oversubscribed by more than $1 billion

* Citi is acting as facility agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)