BRIEF-Dupont reaches global settlement of multi-district PFOA litigation

Feb 13 E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co :
* Dupont reaches global settlement of multi-district PFOA
litigation
* Dupont - total settlement amount is $670.7 million in cash
* Dupont- for a period of five years, Chemours would
annually pay PFOA liabilities outside settlement up to $25
million
* Dupont - co and plaintiffs' jointly agreed to a settlement
in principle of MDL involving about 3,550 lawsuits related to
PFOA personal injury claims
* Dupont - settlement encompasses all claims pending in MDL,
including those matters for which jury verdicts have been
rendered
* Dupont - Chemours has also agreed it will not contest its
liability to Dupont under separation agreement for PFOA costs
* Dupont - half of the total settlement amount will be paid
by Chemours and half paid by Dupont
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: