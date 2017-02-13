BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile announces proposed delegation of voting rights by Kingsoft to Sheng Fu

Feb 13 Cheetah Mobile Inc
* Cheetah Mobile announces proposed delegation of voting
rights by Kingsoft to Sheng Fu
* Upon effectiveness of voting proxy agreement, Kingsoft
will hold approximately 25.03% voting rights of Cheetah Mobile
* Controlling shareholder Kingsoft will delegate about
37.81% voting rights of Cheetah Mobile to CEO Sheng Fu
* Fu intends to separately enter into a voting proxy
agreement with Tencent
* Tencent will delegate to Fu approximately 4.5% voting
rights of Cheetah Mobile
* Proxy agreement provides for agreement to increase size,
change composition of current 9-member board, such that there
will be 11 directors
* 11 directors, to include 3 directors from Cheetah Mobile,
1 director designated by Kingsoft, 1 director designated by
Tencent Holdings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: