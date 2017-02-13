版本:
2017年 2月 13日

BRIEF-Noble Midstream announces pipeline JV expanding Delaware basin footprint

Feb 13 Noble Midstream Partners LP

* Noble Midstream Partners announces pipeline joint venture expanding Delaware basin footprint

* Entered into definitive agreements to form a 50/50 joint venture to acquire Advantage Pipeline LLC

* JV will acquire Advantage for $133 million, with Noble Midstream's 50% interest totaling $66.5 million

* Noble Midstream's JV interest will be funded with cash on hand and its undrawn credit facility

* Partnership's JV interest will be held by Trinity River Devco Lp, a newly formed, 100% owned development company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
