BRIEF-Akebia Therapeutics provides update on Janssen deal

Feb 13 Akebia Therapeutics Inc :
* Akebia Therapeutics - Janssen could be eligible to receive
up to aggregate of $16.5 million from co in specified
development milestone payments
* Akebia Therapeutics - Janssen to be eligible to receive up
to $215 million from co in specified commercial milestones as
well as tiered, escalating royalties
* Akebia Therapeutics - unless earlier terminated, deal will
expire on a product-by-product and country-by-country basis upon
expiration of last royalty term
* Akebia Therapeutics-co may terminate deal in its entirety
or only with respect to particular licensed compound upon 180
days' prior written notice to Janssen
Source text: (bit.ly/2lbdICf)
Further company coverage: