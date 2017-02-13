BRIEF-RNC Minerals announces purchase option with Westgold for Sko mine and mill

Feb 13 Royal Nickel Corp
* RNC Minerals announces purchase option with Westgold for
Sko mine and mill - expanding its western Australian gold
footprint - and enters toll processing agreement
* Secure the tolling rights, option to acquire Sko business,
rnc will issue a total of 23.4 million shares worth
approximately $8 million
* Under toll agreement, Westgold has granted RNC access to
50% of its plant capacity at Sko
* Westgold granted RNC 6-month option to buy Sko operations,
including all existing mining, milling and infrastructure, for
$80 million
* RNC will pay Westgold toll processing fees on a fixed plus
variable arrangement on commercial terms.
* We expect to realize over $7 million in cost savings
during processing arrangement with Westgold
