BRIEF-Axovant sciences says exploring nelotanserin as treatment for Rem sleep behavior disorder

Feb 13 Axovant Sciences Ltd
* Axovant sciences announces preliminary results from
interim analysis of phase 2 study testing investigational drug
nelotanserin in Lewy body dementia patients
* Axovant expects to initiate phase 3 program in second half
of 2017
* Plans to expand study recruitment to further explore updrs
findings and expects final results in mid-2017
* Axovant Sciences-in interim analysis, secondary endpoints
did not demonstrate statistically significant differences for
nelotanserin relative to placebo
* Axovant Sciences-is exploring nelotanserin as a potential
treatment for rem sleep behavior disorder (RBD) in patients with
dementia with Lewy bodies
