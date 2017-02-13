BRIEF-Axovant sciences says exploring nelotanserin as treatment for Rem sleep behavior disorder

Feb 13 Axovant Sciences Ltd

* Axovant sciences announces preliminary results from interim analysis of phase 2 study testing investigational drug nelotanserin in Lewy body dementia patients

* Axovant expects to initiate phase 3 program in second half of 2017

* Plans to expand study recruitment to further explore updrs findings and expects final results in mid-2017

* Axovant Sciences-in interim analysis, secondary endpoints did not demonstrate statistically significant differences for nelotanserin relative to placebo

* Axovant Sciences-is exploring nelotanserin as a potential treatment for rem sleep behavior disorder (RBD) in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: