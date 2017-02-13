BRIEF-Zosano Pharma says its transdermal therapeutic M207 meets both co-primary endpoints

Feb 13 Zosano Pharma Corp

* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine

* 41.5% of patients experienced freedom from pain at 2 hours versus. 14.3% for placebo

* 3.8mg dose achieved significance in secondary endpoints of pain freedom at 45 minutes

* Zosano Pharma Corp - lead product candidate, M207, achieved both co-primary endpoints in recently completed Zotrip trial

* Zosano Pharma Corp - M207 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events