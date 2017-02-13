BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris to pursue FDA registration of Macrilen

Feb 13 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna Zentaris announces plans to pursue FDA
registration of Macrilen(tm)
* FDA has agreed to consider company's conclusions during a
type a meeting
* Co concluded that macrilen demonstrated performance
supportive of achieving registration with U.S. Food and drug
administration
* Aeterna Zentaris says co-primary endpoint "negative
agreement" with itt, which is considered as more relevant
endpoint, was met
* Says co-primary endpoint "positive agreement" with itt was
not met
