2017年 2月 13日

BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris to pursue FDA registration of Macrilen

Feb 13 Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris announces plans to pursue FDA registration of Macrilen(tm)

* FDA has agreed to consider company's conclusions during a type a meeting

* Co concluded that macrilen demonstrated performance supportive of achieving registration with U.S. Food and drug administration

* Aeterna Zentaris says co-primary endpoint "negative agreement" with itt, which is considered as more relevant endpoint, was met

* Says co-primary endpoint "positive agreement" with itt was not met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
