BRIEF-Superior Plus to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business

Feb 13 Superior Plus Corp
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial
propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy
distribution platform
* Superior Plus Corp - deal for $412 million
* Superior Plus Corp - deal expected to provide annual
synergies of at least $20 million
* Superior Plus Corp - deal to provide double digit
accretion to AOCF per share including expected synergies
* Superior Plus - co has ability to finance 100 pct of
purchase price with available room on its credit facility and
additional commitments received
* Superior Plus Corp - annual run rate synergies are
expected to be fully realized within 24 to 36 months from
closing of transaction
* Superior Plus - depending on market conditions, co may
consider additional long-term debt financing alternatives to
reduce draw on credit facilities
* Superior Plus Corp - on a pro forma basis, transaction
would result in an approximate 20 pct increase in EBITDA of
Superior's Energy distribution business
