BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure provides update on South American natural gas transmission utility deal

Feb 13 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Notes announcement made by petrobras relating to issuance of injunction suspending sale by Petrobras of 90% stake at NTS

* Intends to take all necessary measures to protect its interests and enable NTS transaction to proceed

* Expects that appeals against injunction will be heard in first half of March 2017, if not earlier

* Injunction suspends sale by Petrobras of a 90% stake at Nova Transportadora Do Sudeste S.A. to a Brookfield-led consortium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: