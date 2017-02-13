BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure provides update on South American natural gas transmission utility deal

Feb 13 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp
* Notes announcement made by petrobras relating to issuance
of injunction suspending sale by Petrobras of 90% stake at NTS
* Intends to take all necessary measures to protect its
interests and enable NTS transaction to proceed
* Expects that appeals against injunction will be heard in
first half of March 2017, if not earlier
* Injunction suspends sale by Petrobras of a 90% stake at
Nova Transportadora Do Sudeste S.A. to a Brookfield-led
consortium
