BRIEF-Monument enters MOU for Bisie North Tin and Gold prospect

Feb 13 Monument Mining Ltd

* Monument enters mou for Bisie North Tin and Gold prospect

* Monument Mining Ltd - MOU with Klaus Eckhof and mines D'or Sarl, to acquire a 60% interest in Bisie North Tin And Gold Prospect

* Monument Mining Ltd - MOU includes an exclusive option to acquire a further 30% interest in Bisie North at its sole discretion

* Monument Mining Ltd-if co chooses to exercise option in acquiring further ownership within next 6-month period, additional 20 million shares will be issued to vendor

* Monument Mining Ltd - under MOU, company will issue 10 million shares for 60% interest in Bisie North, exclusive option for another 30% interest in Bisie

* Monument - should co choose to exercise option in acquiring further 30% ownership in next 6-month period, an additional 20 million shares will be issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
