BRIEF-Monument enters MOU for Bisie North Tin and Gold prospect

Feb 13 Monument Mining Ltd
* Monument enters mou for Bisie North Tin and Gold prospect
* Monument Mining Ltd - MOU with Klaus Eckhof and mines D'or
Sarl, to acquire a 60% interest in Bisie North Tin And Gold
Prospect
* Monument Mining Ltd - under MOU, company will issue 10
million shares for 60% interest in Bisie North, exclusive option
for another 30% interest in Bisie
