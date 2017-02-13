版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 13日 星期一 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-Sears Holdings responds to reports that it has removed Ivanka Trump's brand from its websites-Blog

Feb 13 Sears Holdings Corp :

* Sears Holdings responds to reports that it has removed Ivanka Trump's brand from its websites - Blog

* Sears Holdings says "Certain products were removed from our websites that included a very small number of trump products" - Blog

* Sears Holdings Corp - "Where we find or are informed that certain products are unsafe or inappropriate, we will remove those products as well"

* Sears Holdings on Ivanka Trump's brand says "All of these products are offered by our marketplace sellers and not directly by Sears or Kmart"

Source :bit.ly/2lBvDTS
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐