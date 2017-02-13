BRIEF-Sears Holdings responds to reports that it has removed Ivanka Trump's brand from its websites-Blog

Feb 13 Sears Holdings Corp :
* Sears Holdings responds to reports that it has removed
Ivanka Trump's brand from its websites - Blog
* Sears Holdings says "Certain products were removed from
our websites that included a very small number of trump
products" - Blog
* Sears Holdings Corp - "Where we find or are informed that
certain products are unsafe or inappropriate, we will remove
those products as well"
* Sears Holdings on Ivanka Trump's brand says "All of these
products are offered by our marketplace sellers and not directly
by Sears or Kmart"
Source :bit.ly/2lBvDTS