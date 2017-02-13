BRIEF-Glencore says purchases stakes in Mutanda and Katanga

Feb 13 Glencore Plc :
* Today purchased from subsidiaries of fleurette properties
limited, fleurette group's remaining 31 pct stake in Mutanda
mining sarl and an approximate 10.25 pct stake in Katanga mining
limited
* Consideration for Mutanda shares is us$922 million and
Katanga shares is us$38 million.
* Glencore - glencore will set-off against cash
consideration payable to fleurette, loans owing to glencore
group by fleurette and its affiliates, and secured over Mutanda
shares, amounting to us$556 million of which us$120 million
comprises accrued interest
* In addition, glencore has acquired shareholder loans owed
to fleurette group by Mutanda mining sarl in amount of us$130
million.
* Accordingly, aggregate cash consideration payable by
glencore group in respect of transactions is us$534 million.
* In addition, glencore has acquired a further 15,325,000
shares in Katanga mining limited ("Katanga"), which were held as
security for a loan provided to Ruwenzori Limited, a member of
Fleurette Group
* Glencore now owns 100 pct of shares in Mutanda and
approximately 86.33 pct of shares in Katanga.
