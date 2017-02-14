版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 08:40 BJT

BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg

Feb 13 (Reuters) -

* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐