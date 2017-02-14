版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 18:31 BJT

BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace announces construction of new manufacturing and assembly plant in India

Feb 14 Magellan Aerospace Corp

* Magellan aerospace announces construction of new manufacturing and assembly plant in india

* Will invest more than C$28 million in this manufacturing and assembly plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
