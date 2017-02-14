版本:
BRIEF-ZTE Corp updates on export restrictions by U.S. Commerce Department

Feb 14 ZTE Corp :

* Updated information in relation to export restrictions by U.S. Commerce Department

* Company is negotiating with U.S. Commerce Department, U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Treasury on settlement issues

* Outcome of negotitations expected to result in penalties imposed on company by relevant U.S. government departments

* Outcome of settlement issues still remains uncertain, will likely have material impact on financial conditions and operating results of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
