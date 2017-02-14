版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Pixium Vision receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 in Germany

Feb 14 Pixium Vision SA :

* Receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 for 150 electrode IRIS II bionic system in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
