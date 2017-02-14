版本:
BRIEF-Amazon Web Services announces Amazon Chime

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* AWS announces Amazon Chime

* Amazon Web Services says Amazon Chime is a new unified communications service that makes meetings easier and more efficient than ever before Source text for Eikon: nBw8Q3XsBa Further company coverage:
