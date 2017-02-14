版本:
BRIEF-GSK announces positive final stage results for two-drug HIV treatment

Feb 14 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* VIIV phase III results dolutegravir & rilpivirine

* Announces detailed positive phase III results for investigational two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine for HIV treatment

* In sword studies, two-drug regimen showed comparable efficacy to three- or four-drug regimens in virologically suppressed patients

* Headline results were announced in December 2016

* Use of dolutegravir and rilpivirine as a two-drug regimen for hiv-1 maintenance therapy is investigational and not approved anywhere in world Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
