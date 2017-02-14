版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Boeing says co to continue talks with U.S., Indian govt for making proposals: Airshow

Feb 14 Airshow: Boeing exec:

* Airshow - Boeing exec says "We will continue to be in discussion with U.S. and Indian government for making proposals"

* Airshow - Boeing exec says "We will be able to put together a very compelling make in India offer" Further company coverage:
