BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources announces 2016 year end reserves

Feb 14 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :

* Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces 2016 year end reserves

* Says at end of 2016, Canadian Natural increased company gross proved plus probable reserves to about 9.18 billion BOE

* Says at end of 2016, proved reserves increased 4% to 5.969 billion BOE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)