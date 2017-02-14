BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources announces 2016 year end reserves

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces 2016 year end reserves
* Says at end of 2016, Canadian Natural increased company gross proved plus probable reserves to about 9.18 billion BOE
* Says at end of 2016, proved reserves increased 4% to 5.969 billion BOE
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer